Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
The concept of national economy and business. On the US flag, a cardboard figure of a bag with a dollar symbol and a cardboard with the inscription - RENTAL INCOME
Formats
5906 × 3898 pixels • 19.7 × 13 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 660 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 330 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG