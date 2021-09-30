Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2085382630
Concept of healthy eating and dieting. Young girl with perfect waist with a measuring tape. Diet and weight loss concept.
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
abdomenbackgroundbeigebellybodycaucasiancellulitecentimeterdietdietingfemalefigurefitfitnessgirlhealthhealth carehealthyisolatedmeasurablemeasuremeasure tapemeasurementmeasuringmetabolismmodelperfectsexyshapeslimslimmedstomachtapethintummywaistwaistedwaistlineweightweight lossweightingwomanwomenyoung
Categories: People, Sports/Recreation
Similar images
Same model
More from this artist