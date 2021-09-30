Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2086195267
Concept of gas crisis. 5 euro bank note is burning on a kitchen stove. Cash money. High prices of natural resources. Blue flame. Utility debt. Number five. Energy war. Saving home budget. Finance.
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
5applianceautonomybalancebankbillblazebluebudgetburnburnerbusinessbutanecashclose-upcommercialconceptconsumptioncookercostcrisiscurrencydebtdeficitdomesticeconomyenergyeuroeuropeexpenseexpensivefinancialfirefiveflamefuelgasglowinghomeinflationmoneynatural resourcesnumberpaperpricepropanerangesavestovetariff
Categories: Business/Finance, Objects
Similar images
More from this artist