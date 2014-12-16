Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Concept. Competition between a swan and a swallow on the lake. Swan taking off. A swallow flies by his side. About the importance of limb length in the context of crossing a finish line.
Formats
2835 × 2126 pixels • 9.5 × 7.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 750 pixels • 3.3 × 2.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 375 pixels • 1.7 × 1.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG