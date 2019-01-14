Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
the concept of building a road bridge across the river with the help of smart technology and automatic production using artificial intelligence
Formats
5798 × 3771 pixels • 19.3 × 12.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 650 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 325 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG