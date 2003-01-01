Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Composition with vintage old hardback books, diary, fanned pages on wooden deck table and colored background. Books stacking. Back to school. Copy Space. Education background.
Formats
5738 × 2461 pixels • 19.1 × 8.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 429 pixels • 3.3 × 1.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 215 pixels • 1.7 × 0.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG