Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Composition with vintage old hardback books, diary, fanned pages on wooden deck table and colored background. Books stacking. Back to school. Copy Space. Education background.
Edit

Popularity score

Low

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2133316689

Item ID: 2133316689

Composition with vintage old hardback books, diary, fanned pages on wooden deck table and colored background. Books stacking. Back to school. Copy Space. Education background.

Formats

  • 5738 × 2461 pixels • 19.1 × 8.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 429 pixels • 3.3 × 1.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 215 pixels • 1.7 × 0.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Iren Moroz

Iren Moroz