Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Composition with vintage old hardback books, diary, fanned pages on wooden deck table and colored background. Books stacking. Back to school. Copy Space. Education background.
Open book, hardback books on wooden table. Back to school. Copy space
Open book, hardback books on wooden table. Education background. Back to school. Copy space for text.
Open book, hardback books on wooden table. Education background. Back to school. Copy space for text
Open book, hardback books on wooden table. Education background. Back to school. Copy space for text
Open book, hardback books on wooden table. Education background. Back to school.
Beautiful open red book on a yellow table and green blue background.
Education and reading concept - group of colorful books on the wooden table

See more

1355698637

See more

1355698637

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2131898445

Item ID: 2131898445

Composition with vintage old hardback books, diary, fanned pages on wooden deck table and colored background. Books stacking. Back to school. Copy Space. Education background.

Formats

  • 5760 × 3840 pixels • 19.2 × 12.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Iren Moroz

Iren Moroz