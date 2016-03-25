Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Composition of Easter cake with powdered sugar, a glass of milk, a sieve with powdered sugar in the foreground and a jar of milk in the background on a dark wooden background
Formats
3520 × 5280 pixels • 11.7 × 17.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG
667 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
334 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG