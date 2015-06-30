Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Company office employees cooperating regarding startup project marketing expenses while in modern office interior. African american business people discussing financial strategy while in workspace.
Two casually dressed African colleagues looking focused while sitting together at a table in a modern office working with a digital tablet
Business Communication Connection People Concept
Successful diverse teammates sitting at boardroom, company head shaking hands with millennial specialist woman businesspeople ready to start conference discuss financial report planning future goals
Business people talking about project in a cafe
Business Discussion Talking Deal Concept
Portrait of business people looking at camera in restaurant
Ethnic diversity architecture professional team happy working together in co-working space. Business work team inspiration creating concept.

See more

1430982026

See more

1430982026

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2133782021

Item ID: 2133782021

Company office employees cooperating regarding startup project marketing expenses while in modern office interior. African american business people discussing financial strategy while in workspace.

Important information

Release information: Signed model and property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 5420 × 3613 pixels • 18.1 × 12 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

DC Studio

DC Studio