Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Communication session of school psychologist and girl 9, 10 years. Child tells psychotherapist his experiences, mental health of children.
Close up image of beautiful young woman texting via phone
girl with a small dog drinking coffee in a restaurant and looking at smartphone
Sad young woman with cocktail looking out window
Thoughtful young woman having coffee seen through cafe window
Caucasian pregnant woman with make up and curly hair in warm white sweater holds cup with hot chocolate, portrait of future mother, happy pregnancy, fashion portrait, stylish pregnancy
sick woman taking pill and holding glass of water at home
Young beautiful woman holding and looks in the credit card - indoors

See more

248040976

See more

248040976

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2126442980

Item ID: 2126442980

Communication session of school psychologist and girl 9, 10 years. Child tells psychotherapist his experiences, mental health of children.

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 5343 × 3562 pixels • 17.8 × 11.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Andrew Angelov

Andrew Angelov