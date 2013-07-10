Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Stock Photo ID: 354897236
The Common Jay
( Graphium doson axino ) butterfly hold on rock and use it's proboscis suck water and mineral in the morning after rain fall on last night, side view
Photo Formats
4860 × 3240 pixels • 16.2 × 10.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.