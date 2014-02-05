Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
A Common Bronzewing (Phaps chalcoptera). A medium-sized, heavily built pigeon with a clear white line below and around the eye and patches of green, blue and red in the wing.
Formats
3543 × 2362 pixels • 11.8 × 7.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG