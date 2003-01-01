Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
In the commodity trade, rice was an important stage in the rice treatment before it was consumed because the large rice trade in the party was carried out in the form of rice
Formats
3120 × 4160 pixels • 10.4 × 13.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG
750 × 1000 pixels • 2.5 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
375 × 500 pixels • 1.3 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG