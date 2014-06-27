Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Commemorative plaque of victims of the Second World War II in the Minsk city. State memorial complex Khatyn. Symbol of mass destruction of civilians by fascists. Khatyn, Belarus - March 13, 2021.
Formats
5732 × 3821 pixels • 19.1 × 12.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG