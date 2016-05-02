Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
"Columba" the Easter pigeon of Italy on craft paper near a green plant, a typical Easter sweet, expresses love for the world. Easter card, flat lay. Catholic Easter
Formats
4084 × 2752 pixels • 13.6 × 9.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 674 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 337 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG