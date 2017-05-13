Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
"Columba" the Easter dove of Italy in his hand, on a blue wooden background, a typical Easter sweetness, expresses love for the world. Easter card, flat lay. Catholic Easter
Slice of almond cake with chocolate and cream
Homemade amaretto cheesecake - better than from bakery
Fresh Donut
Ricotta cheese: Italian whey cheese made from sheep
Carrot cake with mixed nuts, seeds and dried fruits as topping with cup of tea at the background. On wood table.
Yeast poppy seed roll, selective focus
Brownie cake with meringue, chocolate and dulce de leche.

See more

1127885552

See more

1127885552

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2131323817

Item ID: 2131323817

"Columba" the Easter dove of Italy in his hand, on a blue wooden background, a typical Easter sweetness, expresses love for the world. Easter card, flat lay. Catholic Easter

Formats

  • 4216 × 2849 pixels • 14.1 × 9.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 676 pixels • 3.3 × 2.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 338 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Aksi Po

Aksi Po