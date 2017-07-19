Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
colorful wool balls of knitted yarn on a white background. The concept of handmade work, needlework and the sale of thread. Balls of alpaca wool, made by hand and colored with plant extract.
Beautiful pink tulips on pastel green background. Woman, mother day Easter greeting card.
Napkin on pink wooden table, close up
Beautiful three pink gerbera daisies flowers on vintage wooden background. with copy space.
Color fabric on a white background with empty space for text.
Balls of pink yarn on white background. Female needlework and hobby concept. Flat lay, top view. Banner.
Tulips on a white background with red ribbon, spring

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2137794023

Item ID: 2137794023

colorful wool balls of knitted yarn on a white background. The concept of handmade work, needlework and the sale of thread. Balls of alpaca wool, made by hand and colored with plant extract.

Formats

  • 5878 × 3163 pixels • 19.6 × 10.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 538 pixels • 3.3 × 1.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 269 pixels • 1.7 × 0.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

22January

22January