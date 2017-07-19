Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
colorful wool balls of knitted yarn on a white background. The concept of handmade work, needlework and the sale of thread. Balls of alpaca wool, made by hand and colored with plant extract.
Formats
5878 × 3163 pixels • 19.6 × 10.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 538 pixels • 3.3 × 1.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 269 pixels • 1.7 × 0.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG