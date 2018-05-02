Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Colorful portrait of stylish happy smiling young woman with shopping bags posing wearing red jacket on green background
Portrait of happy smiling young woman holding grocery shopping paper bag with long white bread baguette on a yellow background
look over there. time for fun. adorable funny kid with carrot. easter spring holiday. surprised teen girl wear bunny ears. happy easter. childhood happiness. child in rabbit ears hold carrot.
happy easter kid girl in rabbit bunny ears hold carrot for holiday, easter girl.
Portrait of smiling young woman calling on phone holding grocery shopping paper bag with long white bread baguette on a yellow background
Funny woman with party decor for April Fools' Day on color background
Cheerful schoolgirl backpack finals training studio books
Portrait of cool grandmother on color background

See more

1370801003

See more

1370801003

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2126928293

Item ID: 2126928293

Colorful portrait of stylish happy smiling young woman with shopping bags posing wearing red jacket on green background

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 3600 × 1115 pixels • 12 × 3.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 310 pixels • 3.3 × 1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 155 pixels • 1.7 × 0.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

R

Rohappy