Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Colorful portrait of stylish happy smiling young woman with shopping bags posing wearing red jacket on green background
Important information
Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Formats
3320 × 1208 pixels • 11.1 × 4 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 364 pixels • 3.3 × 1.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 182 pixels • 1.7 × 0.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG