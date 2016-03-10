Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Colorful face of Kurent, Slovenian traditional mask, carnival time.
Traditional mask used in februar for winter persecution, carnival time, Slovenia.
Formats
8252 × 5501 pixels • 27.5 × 18.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG