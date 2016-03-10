Images

Colorful face of Kurent, Slovenian traditional mask, carnival time. Traditional mask used in februar for winter persecution, carnival time, Slovenia.
Ptuj, Slovenia - February 23, 2020 - Kurentovanje, traditional carnival on shrove Saturday with traditional figures, known as kurent or korent, Ptuj, Slovenia
RAKOVSKI, BULGARIA - FEBRUARY 06, 2015 - Kukeri festival in Rakovski, Bulgaria. People dressed in different costumes dance and preform rituals to scare the evel spirits.
Ottawa, ON / Canada - June 22, 2019 - Native American Pow Wow
ass on the sunny street
Pernik, Bulgaria - January 27, 2019 - Masquerade festival Surva in Pernik, Bulgaria. People with mask called Kukeri dance and perform to scare the evil spirits.
PTUJ, SLOVENIA - FEBRUARY 19: Kurent is a traditional carnival mask with cow bells, dressed in fur and special headgear. They banish away the winter. Ptuj, Slovenia February 19, 2012.
Colorful face of Kurent, Slovenian traditional mask Traditional mask used in februar for winter persecution, carnival time, Slovenia. Roots draws from the northern part of Slovenia, the surroundings o

Colorful face of Kurent, Slovenian traditional mask, carnival time. Traditional mask used in februar for winter persecution, carnival time, Slovenia.

