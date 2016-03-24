Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Colorful easter Sweet cookies, meringue on pink background, colorful seasonal holiday concept, stylish greeting card, invitation, flyer. Delicious traditional snack cookies for kids, copyspace, banner
Formats
4743 × 1898 pixels • 15.8 × 6.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 400 pixels • 3.3 × 1.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 200 pixels • 1.7 × 0.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG