Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Colorful easter painted eggs, sweet funny merengue on pink pastel color background, space. Easter holiday concept. Traditional decoration, springtime holiday. Top view easter greeting card, banner
Edit

Popularity score

Low

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2134370277

Item ID: 2134370277

Colorful easter painted eggs, sweet funny merengue on pink pastel color background, space. Easter holiday concept. Traditional decoration, springtime holiday. Top view easter greeting card, banner

Formats

  • 5414 × 2166 pixels • 18 × 7.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 400 pixels • 3.3 × 1.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 200 pixels • 1.7 × 0.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Katerina Morozova

Katerina Morozova