Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2097700507
Colorful desert view in Cape Verde. Volcanic hills in the distance, shabby bushes growing in dry sand, rocks and litter in front. Selective focus on the details, blurred background.
Cape Verde Islands
j
By juste.dcv
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
backgroundbeautyblurredbushescapecinematiccolorfulcountrycountrysidedarkdefocuseddesertdetailsdistancedryenvironmentfieldfocusfrontgrowinghillshorizonidyllicjourneylandscapelandschaftlightlittermoodymorningmountainnatureoutdoorrocksruralsandsceneryselectiveshabbysilhouetteskysummersunsunlighttraveltripvalleyverdeviewvolcanic
Categories: Nature, Parks/Outdoor
Similar images
More from this artist