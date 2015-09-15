Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Colorful autumn leaves of maple tree with shallow focus. Fall blurred background.. Free space for text, holidays motive. Fall and Autumn Season Concept
Sunlight on maple leaves, casting shadows through the foliage, highlighting some leaves and casting others in the shade
Colorful autumn leaves on a blurred background
Closeup of vivid orange and yellow maple leaves pattern and background.
Up of autumn leaves of bright Acer sieboldianum
Flowers outside in the garden.
red and yellow flowers blooming
Autumn in the forest. Red leaves of the ivy or wild grapes

See more

1198960147

See more

1198960147

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2125051703

Item ID: 2125051703

Colorful autumn leaves of maple tree with shallow focus. Fall blurred background.. Free space for text, holidays motive. Fall and Autumn Season Concept

Formats

  • 4256 × 2832 pixels • 14.2 × 9.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 665 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 333 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

K

kaznadey