Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Colored mix sweets turkish delight in the saucer around wooden textured background. A cup of aromatic coffee and fruit dessert sprinkled with powdered sugar. Cooking concept delicious sweet food.
Formats
5952 × 3968 pixels • 19.8 × 13.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG