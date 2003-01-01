Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Colored game chips and playing cubes laid out on a purple background in frame: entertainment, games at home for the whole family, the concept of board games. Board game. Table games banner
Edit

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2134396559

Item ID: 2134396559

Colored game chips and playing cubes laid out on a purple background in frame: entertainment, games at home for the whole family, the concept of board games. Board game. Table games banner

Formats

  • 12454 × 2908 pixels • 41.5 × 9.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 233 pixels • 3.3 × 0.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 117 pixels • 1.7 × 0.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Leila Alekto Photo

Leila Alekto Photo