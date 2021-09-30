Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2088439384
Color of the year 2022 Very Peri. Shiny stars on dark blue background. Winter abstract background in trendy color. New Year party, Christmas celebration, holidays, dreams concept. Selective focus
l
By lermont51
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
2022abstractanniversarybackgroundbannerbirthdayblackbluecardcelebrationcolorcolor 2022color of the yearcoloredconceptdarkdecorationdesigndreamseleganteventfashionfestiveglowgreetinghappyholidayluxurymerry christmasmetallicnew yearpalettepartyperipurpleshapeshinysilversleepingspacestarstexturetonedtrendtrend colortrendyveryvery periwinteryear
Categories: Backgrounds/Textures
Similar images
More from this artist