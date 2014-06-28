Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Usage score
Frequently used
Trendsetter
We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.
Color DSLR wide angle cityscape of Paris, France shot from above at the Eiffel Tower, with the Les Invalides memorial museum at the center. Horizontal with copy space for text.
Photo Formats
3800 × 1659 pixels • 12.7 × 5.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 437 pixels • 3.3 × 1.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 219 pixels • 1.7 × 0.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG