Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Superstar
Shutterstock customers love this asset!
Color DSLR wide angle city skyline of Paris, France, from the top of the memorial Arch de Triumph; landmark Eiffel Tower in the background. Horizontal with copy space for text.
Photo Formats
3332 × 2221 pixels • 11.1 × 7.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG