Images

Video

Music

SFX

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Image
Color DSLR picture of yellow bulldozer at a construction site. The unfinished building is behind the heavy equipment. The image is in horizontal orientation with copy space for text

Popularity score

Medium

Usage score

Frequently used

Trendsetter

We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.

1132435

Stock Photo ID: 1132435

Color DSLR picture of yellow bulldozer at a construction site. The unfinished building is behind the heavy equipment. The image is in horizontal orientation with copy space for text

Photo Formats

  • 3519 × 2345 pixels • 11.7 × 7.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 666 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 333 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Photo Contributor

R

Richard A. McGuirk