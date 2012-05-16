Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Usage score
Frequently used
Trendsetter
We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.
Color DSLR picture of yellow bulldozer at a construction site. The unfinished building is behind the heavy equipment. The image is in horizontal orientation with copy space for text
Photo Formats
3519 × 2345 pixels • 11.7 × 7.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 666 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 333 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG