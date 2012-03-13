Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Usage score
Frequently used
Trendsetter
We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.
Color DSLR picture of ancient religious carvings and statues above the doors of the Catholic Cathedral Notre Dame, Paris France. Church is a popular destination with tourists and pilgrims. Vertical
Photo Formats
2966 × 3707 pixels • 9.9 × 12.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG
800 × 1000 pixels • 2.7 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
400 × 500 pixels • 1.3 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG