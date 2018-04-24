Images

Video

Music

SFX

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Image
Color DSLR landscape image of Pointe-Du-Hoc, Normandy, France. The cliffs were a landing spot for the allies on D-Day in WWII. Horizontal with copy space for text.
Edit

Popularity score

High

Usage score

Frequently used

Trendsetter

We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.

3396977

Stock Photo ID: 3396977

Color DSLR landscape image of Pointe-Du-Hoc, Normandy, France. The cliffs were a landing spot for the allies on D-Day in WWII. Horizontal with copy space for text.

Photo Formats

  • 3038 × 2025 pixels • 10.1 × 6.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Photo Contributor

S

Structured Vision