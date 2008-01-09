Images

Video

Music

SFX

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Image
Color DSLR image of a Venetian Gondola rowing on a green water canal between buildings in Venice, Italy. Gondola rides are popular romantic experiences for tourists. Vertical with copy space for text.
Edit

Popularity score

High

Usage score

High usage

Superstar

Shutterstock customers love this asset!

12566038

Stock Photo ID: 12566038

Color DSLR image of a Venetian Gondola rowing on a green water canal between buildings in Venice, Italy. Gondola rides are popular romantic experiences for tourists. Vertical with copy space for text.

Photo Formats

  • 2336 × 3504 pixels • 7.8 × 11.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 667 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 334 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Photo Contributor

R

Richard A. McGuirk