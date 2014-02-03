Images

Image
Cologne, Nordrhein-WestfalenGermany - 02.28.2022. Anti-war protest march in CologneGermany. People march for peace in Ukraine. "Rosenmontags"-rally in Cologne. Anti-Putin demonstration in Germany.
1478387105

1478387105

2130476459

Item ID: 2130476459

Cologne, Nordrhein-WestfalenGermany - 02.28.2022. Anti-war protest march in CologneGermany. People march for peace in Ukraine. "Rosenmontags"-rally in Cologne. Anti-Putin demonstration in Germany.

Formats

  • 7008 × 4672 pixels • 23.4 × 15.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Timon Goertz

Timon Goertz