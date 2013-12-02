Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Cologne, Nordrhein-WestfalenGermany - 02.28.2022. Anti-war protest march in CologneGermany. People march for peace in Ukraine. "Rosenmontags"-rally in Cologne. Anti-Putin demonstration in Germany.
Poznan / Poland - 26.10.2020: Demonstration against total ban on abortion, Women protests against restrictions on women’s rights. Blocked streets.
January 21, 2017. Kyiv, Ukraine. Protest Action "Stop Putin - Stop War" at the Independence Square. Activists demanded from president of Russia to withdraw Russian troops from Eastern Ukraine
Poland, Warsaw, October 02, 2018: police, firefighters and border guards protest against low wages and low levels of social security, hold posters in their hands with government requirements.
LONDON - APR 18, 2018: Punjab community protest against Indian occupation and call for independent elections and home rule in Parliament Square, Westminster
Bonn/Germany - 11/04/2017: Climate Summit demonstration
Kyiv, Ukraine 14 oct 2019. Guy in a blue t-shirt with caption 'Defend the Ukrainian State or die fighting for it'
London -London , United Kingdom - 23 March , 2019: Peoples Vote Brexit March in London. - Image

See more

1349308064

See more

1349308064

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2130471941

Item ID: 2130471941

Cologne, Nordrhein-WestfalenGermany - 02.28.2022. Anti-war protest march in CologneGermany. People march for peace in Ukraine. "Rosenmontags"-rally in Cologne. Anti-Putin demonstration in Germany.

Important information

Formats

  • 5209 × 3473 pixels • 17.4 × 11.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Timon Goertz

Timon Goertz