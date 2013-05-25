Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Cologne, Nordrhein-WestfalenGermany - 02.28.2022. Anti-war protest march in CologneGermany. People march for peace in Ukraine. "Rosenmontags"-rally in Cologne. Anti-Putin demonstration in Germany.
London / UK - 07/20/2019: people from Oxford with banners at Brexit March
Brussels, Belgium. 31st January 2019. High school and university students stage a protest against the climate policies of the Belgian government.
San Francisco, CA - Oct 17, 2020: Unidentified participants in the Women's March. Designed to engage and empower all people to support women's rights, to encourage vote in the 2020 elections.
New York, NY / USA; May 31, 2018; People wait in line at the BookExpo 2018 in the Javits Convention Center in New York City.
Sydney, NSW / Australia - June 6 2020: Black Lives Matter March. Protesting Aboriginal deaths in custody and the death of George Floyd. Young woman holding sign reading 'Dadirri deep listening'
NEW YORK CITY - MAY 4 2017: Hundreds of activists rallied & marched on West Side Hwy to oppose President Trump's visit to the USS Intrepid.
Boston, Massachusetts/U.S. - June 7, 2020: Demonstrators protest against racial inequality in the aftermath of the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd

See more

1751775602

See more

1751775602

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2130471920

Item ID: 2130471920

Cologne, Nordrhein-WestfalenGermany - 02.28.2022. Anti-war protest march in CologneGermany. People march for peace in Ukraine. "Rosenmontags"-rally in Cologne. Anti-Putin demonstration in Germany.

Important information

Formats

  • 6328 × 4219 pixels • 21.1 × 14.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Timon Goertz

Timon Goertz