Image
Cologne, Nordrhein-WestfalenGermany - 02.28.2022. Anti-war protest march in CologneGermany. People march for peace in Ukraine. "Rosenmontags"-rally in Cologne. Anti-Putin demonstration in Germany.
Torino, Italy - June 06 2020 Demonstrators meet in the center city for a peaceful protest organized against racism after the death of George Floyd in the USA on June 6, 2020, in Turin, Italy.
London, England - 15 April 2019. Protestors block Waterloo Bridge as part of the Extinction Rebellion protests across the city to demand that the UK Government take action on climate change
Bremen, Germany - June 29 2019 - editorial view of some activists feeling good demonstrating for the climate change demonstration in Bremen
Moena, Italy May 25, 2017: Professional Cyclist Nairo Quintana, Movistar Team, on the Podium signatures before departure of hard mountain stage on the Dolomites of Tour of Italy 2017
The girl at the microphone. St. Petersburg, Russia - 13 August, 2016. Africa and the Russian Culture Festival on Krestovsky Island in St. Petersburg.
Adelaide, AU - May 20, 2017: South Australians gather at the centre of Adelaide at an Amnesty International rally to protest human rights abuses in Chechnya.
Palestinians attend a rally to protest the reduction of the food basket provided by the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) in Gaza Strip, on Oct 18, 2020.

1835696146

1835696146

2130471914

Item ID: 2130471914

Formats

  • 7008 × 4672 pixels • 23.4 × 15.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Timon Goertz

Timon Goertz