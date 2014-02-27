Images

Cologne, Nordrhein-WestfalenGermany - 02.28.2022. Anti-war protest march in CologneGermany. People march for peace in Ukraine. "Rosenmontags"-rally in Cologne. Anti-Putin demonstration in Germany.
Quito, Ecuador - March 26, 2017: Guillermo Lasso, presidential candidate of CREO SUMA alliance addresses supporters in campaign rally for second round election that will be held 2 April
Edinburgh, Scotland - March 24 2018: March for Europe, pro-EU, anti-Brexit march and rally
Anti government, anti pashinyan protests in Yerevan following the war of aggression by turkish azerbaijani terrorists against the peaceful inhabitants of the Republic of Artsakh, 5th December 2020
Moscow, Russia - 24.02.2019 march in memory of Nemtsov
London, United Kingdom - September 3, 2016: March for Europe. A march was organised through social media to take the concerns of the Remain voters to the government of Britain.
Saint-Petersburg / Russia - 05.01.2017: participants of the May Day rally on the central street of the city. LGBT activists protest against gay repressions in Chechnya
CRACOW, POLAND - JULY 23, 2017: Cracow - People protest against violation the constitutional law in Poland. Defense of the triad of division of power and independence of the highest court in Poland

  • 7008 × 4672 pixels • 23.4 × 15.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Timon Goertz

Timon Goertz