Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Cologne, Nordrhein-WestfalenGermany - 02.28.2022. Anti-war protest march in CologneGermany. People march for peace in Ukraine. "Rosenmontags"-rally in Cologne. Anti-Putin demonstration in Germany.
Stockholm, Sweden 7/27/2019 Biggest strike for climate recorded in Stockholm Sweden with 40000 participants.
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - MARCH 25, 2017: Woman holding placard saying 'Don't Divorce Europe' in Trafalgar Square at Unite for Europe march.
TORONTO - January 30: Protesters waiving " no Muslim ban" sign during a protest in front of the US Consulate to denounce Donald Trump's immigration policies on January 30, 2017 in Toronto, Canada.
TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA - APRIL 2 2019: Long lineups at Toronto's first bricks and mortar legal cannabis store, Hunny Pot.
Washington DC.,USA, April 26, 1989. Supporters for and against legal abortion face off during a protest outside the United States Supreme Court Building during Webster V Health Services
London, UK. - 10th December 2018: A Pro-Leave supporter with a placard campaigning opposite the Houses of Parliament during a day of Brexit campaigning.

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2130471887

Item ID: 2130471887

Cologne, Nordrhein-WestfalenGermany - 02.28.2022. Anti-war protest march in CologneGermany. People march for peace in Ukraine. "Rosenmontags"-rally in Cologne. Anti-Putin demonstration in Germany.

Important information

Formats

  • 7008 × 4672 pixels • 23.4 × 15.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Timon Goertz

Timon Goertz