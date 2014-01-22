Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Cologne, Nordrhein-WestfalenGermany - 02.28.2022. Anti-war protest march in CologneGermany. People march for peace in Ukraine. "Rosenmontags"-rally in Cologne. Anti-Putin demonstration in Germany.
Helsinki, Finland - June 29, 2019: Women in bright clothing and with wings on Helsinki Pride festival on the street
Berlin, Germany - May 1, 2019: Unidentified dressed up people participating the traditional street party at May 1, International Workers' Day
CASTELLÓN DE LA PLANA, SPAIN -March 2011.The most important celebration of the city (Fiestas de la Magdalena, 3 weeks before Easter).It commemorates the transfer of the city (1251) from Magdalena Hill
VLADIVOSTOK, RUSSIA - SEPTEMBER 25, 2016: Carnival procession in honor of the Tiger Day. In Vladivostok, the Tiger Day is
Mexico City, Mexico, 03/08/2020: Woman Wearing a Crown of Flowers During the 8th of March Protest (Womens Day).
Fatih, Istanbul / Turkey - 07 10 2020: Hagia Sophia was is converted back into the mosque by the Turkish government. After that, several groups have celebrated the decision in front of Hagia Sophia.

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2130471881

Item ID: 2130471881

Cologne, Nordrhein-WestfalenGermany - 02.28.2022. Anti-war protest march in CologneGermany. People march for peace in Ukraine. "Rosenmontags"-rally in Cologne. Anti-Putin demonstration in Germany.

Important information

Formats

  • 5939 × 3959 pixels • 19.8 × 13.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Timon Goertz

Timon Goertz