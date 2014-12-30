Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Cologne, Nordrhein-WestfalenGermany - 02.28.2022. Anti-war protest march in CologneGermany. People march for peace in Ukraine. "Rosenmontags"-rally in Cologne. Anti-Putin demonstration in Germany.
Fort Lauderdale, Florida / USA - 6/2/2020: Protesters holding signs to remove Bertha Henry the Broward County administrator and Trump flags talking to reporters outside commision meeting downtown.
PONTEVEDRA, SPAIN - MARCH 20, 2015: People trying to see the almost total eclipse of the sun, which could be seen at that time in the city.
Sofia, Bulgaria-22 September 2020:A demonstrator with a bucket on his hand during the 76th day of anti-government protests against corrupt politicians. High quality photo
Chicago, Illinois / USA - May 16, 2020: Protesters hold a political rally in defiance of Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker's stay at home order in downtown Chicago and demand the state re-open.
Dayton, OH / United States - May 25 2019: 600 protestors including Antifa and the Black Panther Party showed up to rally against reported 9 KKK members from Indiana who were having a march downtown
Moscow - August 9, 2020: A single protester stands with a "Live Belarus" poster near the Embassy of Belarus in Moscow
St Petersburg, Russia - September 23, 2019: People on the Streets of Saint Petersburg City in Russia. Nevsky Prospect. Central District

See more

1845499549

See more

1845499549

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2130471878

Item ID: 2130471878

Cologne, Nordrhein-WestfalenGermany - 02.28.2022. Anti-war protest march in CologneGermany. People march for peace in Ukraine. "Rosenmontags"-rally in Cologne. Anti-Putin demonstration in Germany.

Important information

Formats

  • 7008 × 4672 pixels • 23.4 × 15.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Timon Goertz

Timon Goertz