Image
Cologne, Nordrhein-WestfalenGermany - 02.28.2022. Anti-war protest march in CologneGermany. People march for peace in Ukraine. "Rosenmontags"-rally in Cologne. Anti-Putin demonstration in Germany.
NAGPUR, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA 11 SEPTEMBER 2018 : Crowd of people in procession of Marbat festival is celebrated to protect the city from evil spirits and they procession of evil statues on city street.
Protest against extradition to China bill. Hong Kong Jun 19th 2019
Warsaw, Poland - October 30 2020: Woman's Strike, massive women's and men's protests against the anti-abortion law and against government actions
Famous Songkran Festival in Silom on April 14 2019
NAGPUR, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA- 31 AUGUST 2019: The crowd of unidentified people celebrating the Marbat festival to protect the city from evil spirits. The statues procession of evil forces on the street.
Uluwatu, Bali/Indonesia - 09.20.2017: A group of Kecak dancer at Uluwatu Temple. Kecak (also known as Ramayana Monkey Chant) is a famous traditional Balinese dance in Bali island, Indonesia.
Millions of people from New York and all around the world participated at the World Pride Parade along Fifth Avenue in New York City on June 30, 2019.

Item ID: 2130467495

Formats

  • 7008 × 4672 pixels • 23.4 × 15.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Timon Goertz

Timon Goertz