Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Collection of winter panoramic backgrounds with trees and bushes covered with hoarfrost. Snow and rime ice on the branches. Cold snowy weather. Hoar frost on plants. Set of cool frosting textures.
Formats
11000 × 3800 pixels • 36.7 × 12.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 345 pixels • 3.3 × 1.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 173 pixels • 1.7 × 0.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG