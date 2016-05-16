Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Collection of winter panoramic backgrounds with trees and bushes covered with hoarfrost. Snow and rime ice on the branches. Cold snowy weather. Hoar frost on plants. Set of cool frosting textures.
Snow and rime ice on the branches of bushes. Beautiful winter background with twigs covered with hoarfrost. Plants in the park are covered with hoar frost. Cold snowy weather. Cool frosting texture.
Carved wooden trees as Christmas decorations, banners and copy space
Collection of winter panoramic backgrounds with trees and bushes covered with hoarfrost. Snow and rime ice on the branches. Cold snowy weather. Hoar frost on plants. Set of cool frosting textures.
Dirty Surface. Grayscale Unfinished Print. Black Worn Chalkboard. White Stained Blackboard. Silver Crushed Wallpaper. Watercolor Board. Dark Distressed Canvas. Grey Dirty Surface.
wood texture board background
forest in the frost. Winter landscape. Snow covered trees. deer.
Field under the snow, surrvival plants

See more

532577074

See more

532577074

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2128270559

Item ID: 2128270559

Collection of winter panoramic backgrounds with trees and bushes covered with hoarfrost. Snow and rime ice on the branches. Cold snowy weather. Hoar frost on plants. Set of cool frosting textures.

Formats

  • 11000 × 3800 pixels • 36.7 × 12.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 345 pixels • 3.3 × 1.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 173 pixels • 1.7 × 0.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Andrei Stepanov

Andrei Stepanov