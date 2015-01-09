Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Collection of various tropical green plants in different pots. Front angle view photo of modern living room indoor with scandinavian interior, comfortable furniture, urban jungle.
Formats
6720 × 4480 pixels • 22.4 × 14.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG