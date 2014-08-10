Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
The collection of Bodhi green leaf tree isolated on white background, leaf on a white background Concept of nature, Tree isolated, Tree cutting on a white background. Tree editing The white background
Edit
Watercolor illustration. Green leaves on white background. For printing, cards, textiles, weddings.
Pressed and dried delicate flowers woody nightshade(solanum dulcamara) on stem with green leaves. Isolated on white background. For use in scrapbooking, floristry or herbarium.
A branch of a lilac bush with young green leaves. Isolated on white background. Set
green lilac leaves. isolated on white background
Tropical Foliage Plant of Philodendron Isolated on White Background
young sprout roses with tight buds. isolated on white background
Chili leaves on white background. Pepper tree or Chili tree with green leaf. The name of the plant is Capsicum annuum.

See more

1520818454

See more

1520818454

Popularity score

Low

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2133838171

Item ID: 2133838171

The collection of Bodhi green leaf tree isolated on white background, leaf on a white background Concept of nature, Tree isolated, Tree cutting on a white background. Tree editing The white background

Formats

  • 6500 × 3024 pixels • 21.7 × 10.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 465 pixels • 3.3 × 1.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 233 pixels • 1.7 × 0.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

SChompoongam

SChompoongam