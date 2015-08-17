Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
The collection of Bodhi green leaf tree isolated on white background, leaf on a white background Concept of nature, Tree isolated, Tree cutting on a white background. Tree editing The white background
Formats
6500 × 5500 pixels • 21.7 × 18.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 846 pixels • 3.3 × 2.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 423 pixels • 1.7 × 1.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG