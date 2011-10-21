Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Collection of amber nuggets washed out on the Baltic sea beach on the natural background of pebbles. Collecting amber. Baltic sea golden gift on the seacoast. Side view. Macro. Selective focus.
Formats
4497 × 3602 pixels • 15 × 12 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 801 pixels • 3.3 × 2.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 401 pixels • 1.7 × 1.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG