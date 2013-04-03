Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Collage. Young men and women, athletes of different sports posing isolated over multicolored background in neon. Sportive lifestyle. Concept of sport, active and healthy lifestyle. Copy space for ad
Important information
Release information: Signed model and property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Formats
11595 × 3683 pixels • 38.7 × 12.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 318 pixels • 3.3 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 159 pixels • 1.7 × 0.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG