Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Collage. Young men and women, athletes of different sports posing isolated over multicolored background in neon. Sportive lifestyle. Concept of sport, active and healthy lifestyle. Copy space for ad
Sport collage of 20 professional athletes on gradient multicolored neoned background. Concept of motion, action, active lifestyle, wellness. Football, soccer, basketball, tennis, box. Made of models.

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2124465947

Item ID: 2124465947

Collage. Young men and women, athletes of different sports posing isolated over multicolored background in neon. Sportive lifestyle. Concept of sport, active and healthy lifestyle. Copy space for ad

Important information

Release information: Signed model and property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 11595 × 3683 pixels • 38.7 × 12.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 318 pixels • 3.3 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 159 pixels • 1.7 × 0.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Anton Vierietin

Anton Vierietin