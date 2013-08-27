Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Collage. People, atheletes of different age doing sports isolated over mulricolored background in neon. Sportive men, women, children. Concept of sport, active and healthy lifestyle. Copy space for ad
Sport collage of professional athletes on gradient multicolored neoned background. Concept of motion, action, active lifestyle, wellness. Football, soccer, basketball, tennis, box. Made of 20 models.
Lifestyle Hobby Activity Leisure Concept

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2124466028

Item ID: 2124466028

Collage. People, atheletes of different age doing sports isolated over mulricolored background in neon. Sportive men, women, children. Concept of sport, active and healthy lifestyle. Copy space for ad

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 11739 × 6603 pixels • 39.1 × 22 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 562 pixels • 3.3 × 1.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 281 pixels • 1.7 × 0.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Anton Vierietin

Anton Vierietin